MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota women’s basketball team under first-year coach Lindsay Whalen is picked third in the media’s Big Ten preseason rankings.

Gopher senior Kenisha Bell and sophomore Destiny Pitts also were recognized Monday. Bell was among 11 players recognized by both the media and league’s coaches on their respective preseason All-Big Ten teams. She was a unanimous choice by the coaches and was joined by Pitts, the reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Year, on the media’s preseason team.

The Gophers are coming off a 24-9 season, which included going 11-5 in Big Ten play and making the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Maryland was picked the favorite by both the league’s coaches and media. Iowa’s Megan Gustafson received Preseason Player of the Year honors from both groups.

