BARRON, Wis. (WCCO) – It has been one week since anyone has seen or heard from missing Wisconsin teenager Jayme Closs.

Investigators shared several new images Monday that may help bring Jayme home. The 13-year-old has been missing since last Monday morning when her parents were found dead in their Barron home.

Investigators are seeking the public’s help in finding vehicles of interest — a red/orange car, believed to be a 2008-2014 Dodge Challenger/Charger, and a black SUV, believed to be a 2006-2010 Ford Edge or 2004-2010 Acura MDX.

Under the bright lights on a field usually filled with excitement, the emotion instead was rooted in both concern and hope when hundreds attended the Gathering of Hope for Jayme Closs at Barron High School.

Mental health specialists were there to help families struggling with fear or grief over the teenager’s disappearance, while song and prayer helped them find strength.

“Well, this is our home, this is our community,” said Bud Moe, one of the hundreds who gathered Monday night. “We care about people in our community. We didn’t know this family at all, but that really doesn’t matter.”

What does matter to him is that Jayme is found safe, and investigators believe the vehicles of interest could help.

They’re looking for a red dodge challenger – and a black SUV – possibly a Ford Edge or Acura MDX.

The sheriff says these vehicles were seen on surveillance cameras of homes and businesses near the Closs family home around the time when Jayme disappeared, and her parents Denise and James were killed.

The sheriff doesn’t know why type of license plates the vehicles have. But he’s hopeful this new information will lead more people in the community, the state and nationwide to call the tip line.

“Also for the community, this is a good time now that we have some vehicles of interest to look for changes of behavior or routine of people. We have the two cars described, either they don’t drive them anymore, they’ve changed their routine and what they drive or where they drive,” Sheriff Fitzgerald said.

Tuesday morning, the sheriff is asking for 2,000 volunteers to help search for evidence related to Jayme’s disappearance — covering substantially more ground than last week’s search involving 200 volunteers.

Moe says it’s a way for them the channel their hopes and fears through action.

“I guess it just gives me the feeling that we did some tiny little part to be a help,” Moe said.

Tuesday’s search will convene at 1883 Highway 25, also known as The Hungry Hollow Grounds at the intersection of Highway 25 and 19th Avenue no later than 9 a.m.

Anyone who sees Jayme or anything suspicious is asked to call 911 or the Barron County Sheriff’s Office at 715-537-3106.