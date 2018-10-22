Filed Under:Jayme Closs

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Jayme Closs had been missing for a week.

Seven days ago, at 1 a.m, a 911 call from her mother’s cell phone led officers to their home in western Wisconsin. Inside, the teen’s parents – 46-year-old Denise and 56-year-old James – were found dead, with gunshot wounds.

Thirteen-year-old Jayme was missing.

Since that morning, more than 1,000 clues have come into officials in Barron, Wisconsin, which is about 90 miles northeast of the Twin Cities. Still, there’s been little progress in the investigation.

On Monday night, the town of Barron is holding a vigil for hope. It’s slated to happen from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Barron High School.

