Interstate 35W, Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Motorists who commute into downtown Minneapolis from the south have something to celebrate: The ramp from Interstate 35W to 11th Street reopened Monday morning.

At 5 a.m., one lane of traffic reopened on the ramp leading to downtown Minneapolis, marking a milestone in MnDOT’s massive project to revamp I-35 south of the City of Lakes.

The 11th Street ramp, along with the 5th Avenue ramp, closed to traffic over the summer as crews reconstructed them. It caused big headache for those who work downtown. The 5th Avenue ramp remains closed.

While one-quarter of MnDOT’s four-year construction project is complete, there’s still plenty of work to do. The plan is build 11 new bridges from downtown Minneapolis to 46th Street.

Construction on the project began in 2017.

