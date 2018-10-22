MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) –Robocalls have become a growing problem for cellphone users, and experts say it’s only going to get worse.

In fact, last year Americans received 30 billion spam calls. And by next year, YouMail.com, a robocall blocking company, predicts that nearly half of all mobile phone calls will be scams.

The good news is that new technology could soon put an end to those annoying calls.

It’s called “call screen” and it’s the latest feature on the Google Pixel phone. Officials say that if you receive a call from an unknown number you can use this feature and have your phone answer the call for you. The promising technology uses artificial intelligence to ask the caller who they are and why they’re calling.

You then get a transcript of the conversation to help you decide whether to pick up the call or mark the number as spam. Officials from Google say the new technology will allow users to never have to speak to a telemarketer again.

Other phone companies are developing a system that goes a step further.

It’s called stir/shaken and that technology would ensure that the number you see is real and not a spoof. Verizon says it will start rolling out the system later this year.