MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A fire that burned multiple vehicles parked at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium during this weekend’s Vikings-Jets game was the result of hot coals left by tailgaters, reports say.

And a Vikings fan said one of those vehicles was her rental car.

The fire damaged or destroyed multiple vehicles in the parking lot, as reported by The Press of Atlantic City. A state trooper told the paper that a driver parked over hot coals, causing a fire that spread to five other vehicles. Another vehicle also reportedly parked on coals in a separate lot. The trooper reported this isn’t the first time this occurrence has happened.

On Twitter, a woman named Gina reported that her rental car had burned to the ground: “I’m not even kidding.”

So yeah. What started as a fun trip to see the @Vikings play the @nyjets turned into a total nightmare. Dumb Jets tailgaters set our rental car on fire in the @MLStadium parking lot with their freaking grill 😭 pic.twitter.com/6KTe5133ad — Gina (@Peril_in_Pink) October 22, 2018

She also said that the car was wrecked when they came out of the game and that there were no witnesses.