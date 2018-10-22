MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s the season of tricks and treats, and everyone’s getting a sweet tooth for Halloween candy. You don’t have to settle for something made just anywhere when Minnesota has a number of its own Willy Wonka-worthy confectionary factories.

We’re looking for the best candy that’s made in Minnesota!

DeRusha Eats’ own Jason DeRusha’s research helped us narrow the field down to the top candidates, listed below.

Now vote for your favorite to help us pick the ultimate winner!

Best Candy Made in Minnesota

