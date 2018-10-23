Let’s Dish is the local company that makes it easy for busy families to break for a healthy, delicious meal together. This October, Let’s Dish! is celebrating its 15th anniversary!

They shared this recipe with us for Indian Butter Chicken with Rice.

Indian Butter Chicken with Rice

For this recipe, you will need 4 large freezer bags.

1. Line a crock with the first large freezer bag.

Add:

2 cups cooked chicken

1 1/2 cups carrot, pepper and garbanzo bean blend

1 tbsp copped garlic

2 tsp minced ginger

Seal the bag and set aside.

2. Line a crock with second large freezer bag.

Add:

1 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup Greek yogurt

1 tbsp chicken base

1 piece butter

2 tbsp curry powder, madras style

1 tbsp sugar

1 tsp dried cilantro

1 tsp lemon juice

Seal bag and massage gently to combine. Set aside.

3. In the third large bag, add:

3 cups cooked white or brown rice

Seal bag.

4. Place sealed chicken, sauce and rice bags into the fourth large freezer bag and seal. Label and freeze.