MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Como Zoo has officially named its new baby giraffe.

Meet Penelope.

Minnesotans voted on what to name the young giraffe, who was born earlier this month.

Penelope is the 22nd giraffe born at the St. Paul zoo in the past 24 years.

Como’s current herd is made up of Penelope, her mother, Daisy, her father, Skeeter, and her sister, Clover.

Penelope is currently on display.