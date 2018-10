MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An angler set a new Minnesota state record in a new fishing category.

Maddy Ogg caught and released a 43-and-a-half inch northern pike earlier this month, setting the first northern pike state record in the DNR’s catch-and-release category.

She reeled it in on Lake Mille Lacs on Oct. 6. She says it was a cold and windy day of fishing.

The DNR says Mille Lacs has a growing reputation as a trophy pike fishery.