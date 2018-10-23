EAGAN, Minn. (WCCO) – The Minnesota Vikings start preparation for the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, and they’ll have one of their top defensive players back.

The Vikings announced that Everson Griffen will resume team activities on Wednesday. Griffen stepped away from team activities late last month after a report that he threatened to assault staff members at Hotel Ivy in downtown Minneapolis. He stepped away after concerns for his mental health and well-being.

Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman released a statement on Griffen on Tuesday.

“We have been in communication with Everson’s medical professionals throughout this process and have relied on his recommendations regarding the appropriate next steps for Everson. We are excited to welcome Everson back to the Vikings and to see him around teammates, coaches, and staff – people who care deeply about his well-being. Our focus will continue to be on providing an on-going support system for Everson and his family.”

Griffen also issued a statement.

“Being around my teammates and coaches is something I have missed for several weeks. While this is an exciting and positive move forward for me, it is only the next step in a longer process. I look forward to once again putting in the work with the guys and contributing to this team in any way I can. My larger focus remains on addressing my personal health, and I’m hopeful the time will come when I feel comfortable sharing my story and using my platform to bring awareness to these issues. I continue to be extremely grateful for the constant support from my family, my teammates, the Vikings organization and our tremendous fans.”

It’s not yet clear if he will play Sunday night against the Saints.