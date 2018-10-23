MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Do you have your Mega Millions ticket in hand?

The numbers were just drawn for the largest jackpot in lottery history, worth $1.6 billion.

The winning numbers are: 5 – 28 – 62 – 65 – 70, and the Mega Ball was 5.

Lottery machines across the state got a major workout Tuesday. People lined up at the Kwik Trip in Plymouth for a chance to change their lives. It is one of the stores with the biggest wins in the last year.

“Can’t win if you don’t play at all,” said Plymouth resident Kari Skarman.

“You only need one to win,” said Champlin resident Bob Martineau.

Eighty percent of lottery winners choose the quick pick for numbers, and 80 percent of people who play go that route so you have as much of a shot at winning by picking your own numbers. That’s what David Nelson does.

“I take birthdays, my wife’s birthday and our anniversary,” Nelson said.

By late Tuesday afternoon, the state was selling $96.75 in Mega Millions tickets every second. That is 483 tickets every 10 seconds.

Experts advise the holder of the winning ticket to first put it in a safe place. Next, assemble a team, including members such as a financial advisor, an attorney and a CPA. Then, come forward.

Most people we talked to Tuesday are already thinking of the good they would do if their numbers were drawn.

“I could do a lot for my church, that’s what it means to me,” said Lance Elex of Brooklyn Center.

“I’d like leave this world thinking that I was able to help a lot of people,” Nelson said.

