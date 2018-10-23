MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 23-year-old man was released from custody Tuesday after a 59-year-old man died from an apparent drug overdose in Minnetonka on Sunday.

Riley Kendall called 911 Sunday morning to report an unresponsive adult at 2001 Pine Island Road. When officers responded to the scene, the man was pronounced dead. Kendall was still on scene, and an initial investigation led to his arrest on suspicion of second-degree manslaughter.

Minnetonka police say Kendall was released from custody Tuesday without being charged. The case remains under investigation.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner is expected to release the man’s identity and official cause of death.