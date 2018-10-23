MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With a baby on the way within hours, Ashley Goette found herself with her husband’s life also in her hands.

“The dispatcher walked me through CPR, ’cause I am not trained. They wanted me to get him down to a hard surface and I explained to them that I couldn’t because I am 39 weeks pregnant,” Goette said.

An ambulance took Andrew to United Hospital in St. Paul.

“I don’t think Andrew would be here today if it weren’t for the actions of Ashley,” Dr. Alex Tetters said.

Doctors determined Andrew had gone in to cardiac arrest and had an an irregular heart rhythm. They sedated him, not sure how he would respond when he woke up.

“I went home that first night, thinking ‘this can’t happen, this guys has got to hold his baby,'” ICU nurse Libby Remmers said.

Andrew woke up without any signs of brain injury, and then a day later, Ashley went into labor.

Doctors delayed a heart procedure on Andrew, so he could be with his wife and hold her hand through the delivery of their baby.

“I was just so excited to be able to see him be born,” Andrew said. “We started out trying a natural birth…”

But Ashley needed an emergency C-section and was moved into the surgical unit. Andrew watched through FaceTime on his phone.

“All of that is nothing. He is coming home and that is all that matters,” Ashley said.