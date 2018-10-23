MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Brooklyn Center woman faces assault charges after she allegedly shot her grandson in a dispute over a teacup.

According to a report in the Star Tribune, 75-year-old Helen Washington shot the victim when he placed the cup on her furniture. She warned him not to put the cup there, and dumped the tea out. He got another cup of tea and again put it on the furniture.

That’s when she allegedly pulled out a gun and shot her grandson.

She now faces second-degree assault charges.

The incident happened Oct. 12 at Washington’s Brooklyn Center home. The victim was shot in the thigh.

She told police that she doesn’t think she deserves to go to jail, according to the report.

She has been released from Hennepin County Jail and is expected to make a court appearance in December.