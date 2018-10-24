  • WCCO 4On Air

(credit: City of Plymouth)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in Plymouth say a young, curious deer needed to be rescued after he got stuck in a deep landscaping pond Tuesday morning.

According to Plymouth city officials, the young buck may have been trapped overnight in the 8-foot-deep Plymouth pond.

Police and fire teams responded and used a large tarp-like device, called a MegaMover, and looped it under the deer “like a sling.”

The deer was then able to be lifted out of the pond. Since it was very cold and likely in shock, the deer stayed by responders’ sides for a bit while warming up.

The deer, which showed no signs of injury, was then released to a nearby woods.

“The landscaping pond had protective netting around the area, though the deer got around it. The pond has been covered until a permanent solution is reached to prevent this from happening again,” city officials said.

