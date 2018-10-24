MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A popular video game released in 2017 is trending as the most-Googled Halloween costume this year.

In 43 U.S. states, the online game Fornite ranks number one. Minnesota is no exception, Google Trends reports.

Top-searched costumes in Minnesota are Fortnite, dinosaur, unicorn, witch and Spider-Man.

Nationally, notable searches include Harley Quinn, superhero, pirate, rabbit and princess.

Fortnite gained 80 million players from January to June 2018, Statista reported. In June, there were 125 million players.

For comparison, this almost matches the population of Japan at 27 million.

A free-to-play mode gives users increased access to the game, which is available on laptops, smartphones, and gaming platforms like Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch.

Most Fortnite players are 18 to 24 years old, Statista says. So although you might not see young children wearing Fortnite costumes while trick-or-treating, expect to see more costumes like this as Halloween night gets closer.

Those still looking for a costume can take a look at Google Trend’s Frightgeist for ideas.