Garrison Keillor's final performance of "A Prairie Home Companion" at the Fitzgerald Theater in Oct. of 2016 (credit: CBS)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Public Radio is selling the century-old theater where Garrison Keillor‘s “A Prairie Home Companion” was based.

MPR President and CEO John McTaggart announced Wednesday that the radio network is selling the 1,000-seat Fitzgerald Theater in St. Paul to Minneapolis nightclub First Avenue.

MPR bought the theater in 1980 when it was named The World Theater. It was renamed in honor of Jazz Age author and St. Paul native F. Scott Fitzgerald and was home base for Keillor’s public radio variety show.

Keillor retired from the show in July 2016. Last November, MPR severed ties with Keillor over accusations he sexually harassed a woman who worked on his show. Keillor has portrayed his relationship with the woman as a mutual flirtation, which she disputes.

MPR renamed the show “Live from Here.”

