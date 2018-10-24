  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:FBI, Red Lake Indian Reservation
RED LAKE, Minn. (AP) — The FBI is investigating the deaths of two men on the Red Lake Indian Reservation in northern Minnesota.

FBI spokesman Michael Kulstad declined to provide any other details about the deaths of 26-year-old Dustin Barrett and 32-year-old James Rojas III.

Both men were from Minneapolis. Authorities say they died on Sunday.

