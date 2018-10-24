MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Wednesday marks the 10th day of searching for Jayme Closs, the western Wisconsin teenager whose parents were killed in their home.

On Tuesday, 2,000 volunteers spent the day searching for clues in the community of Barron, population 3,400, located about 90 miles northeast of the Twin Cities.

“It’s unbelievable, we’re a small community and for something of this magnitude to happen here, it’s just horrific,” said volunteer Ruth Madison.

She and hundreds of others walked miles through fields and woods Tuesday, looking for answers. Many say they’d do it again if another search is planned.

When the hours-long search ended in the afternoon, Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said his team is investigating some of the items collected.

So far, nothing seems to give them major leads in the case, which means the biggest lead so far are the two vehicles that came up on nearby surveillance.

“Those vehicles were in the area at the time of the incident,” Fitzgerald said. “They are vehicles of interest and that is why we need to locate [them]…why were they in the area and maybe they saw something.”

The vehicles in question are a red car, believed to be a Dodge Challenger, and a black SUV, believed to be either a Ford Edge or an Acura MDX.

So far, investigators have received more than 1,400 tips in the case. They’ve looked into most of them.

Jayme Closs has been missing since Oct. 15. Early that morning, an inaudible 911 call led police to the family home in Barron. When officers arrived, they found the door busted in and the teen’s parents, 46-year-old Denise and 56-year-old James, dead with gunshot wounds.

Their 13-year-old daughter was nowhere to be found.

Jayme Closs is described as standing 5-feet tall and weighing 100 pounds, with green eyes and blonde hair. Anyone who sees Closs or anything suspicious is asked to call 911 or the Barron County Sheriff’s Office at 715-537-3106.