MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An investigation is underway into several suspicious packages sent to prominent Democrats and to CNN.

Six parcels have been identified so far with at least two including explosive devices.

The first was discovered on Monday night at the home of George Soros in upstate New York.

Then others intercepted at the home of Bill and Hillary Clinton in New York, as well as the Obama home in Washington D.C.

CNN offices in New York were evacuated after a package was found in the mailroom.

Also found were parcels sent to Democratic Representatives Maxine Waters in Washington D.C. and Debbie Wasserman Schultz in Florida.

One of the suspicious packages was addressed to Hillary Clinton’s residence in Chappaqua, New York, and was found late Tuesday. Clinton was in Florida at the time, campaigning for Democrats. But former President Bill Clinton was home.

“We are fine thanks to the men and women of the Secret Service who intercepted the package addressed to us long before it made its way to our home,” said Hilary Clinton during a press conference in Florida.

Another package was addressed to former President Barack Obama at his Washington D.C. residence, and was found early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday afternoon, photos were released of the bomb that was sent to former CIA director and CNN contributor John Brennan. It also included an envelope containing white powder. The package arrived at Time Warner Center in New York, forcing the evacuation of CNN.

“We are outside safely. All of our colleagues that we know of are outside right now,” said CNN anchor Poppy Harlow.

The device contained pipes, wires, and black powder.

“NYPD Bomb Squad responded, secured the device and removed it for investigation,” said New York City Police Commissioner James O’Neill.

President Donald Trump condemned the incidents Wednesday afternoon, and said the packages are being investigated by top explosive experts.

“The full weight of our government is being deployed to conduct this investigation and bring those responsible for these despicable acts to justice,” Trump said.