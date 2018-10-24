MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – U.S. Bancorp is reportedly notifying 700 of its workers that their jobs will be disappearing as the company restructures to the changing business landscape.

The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal reports that the Minneapolis-based company, which runs U.S. Bank, is trimming about 1 percent of its total workforce, with some of cuts being made in the Twin Cities metro area. The specific roles being shed were not detailed.

A spokesperson for the company told the journal that laid-off workers will receive severance packages and outplacement assistance to pursue new opportunities.

U.S. Bank employs 74,000 people, with about 13,000 of them in Minnesota.