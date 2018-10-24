EAGAN, Minn. (AP/WCCO) — The Vikings will gradually work in defensive end Everson Griffen this week in his return from mental health treatment, with his playing status for the upcoming game against New Orleans yet to be determined.

Griffen rejoined his teammates for practice on Wednesday, his first time on the field in almost six weeks. At a press conference Wednesday afternoon, he said he takes “full responsibility for his actions.”

“It felt great to see my guys. I love each and every one of my teammates, and it was just good seeing the smiles on their faces and they welcomed me with open arms,” Griffen said. “They want me to be the ‘wild man’ and I want to be that ‘wild man,’ but you know, just taking it one day at a time, and just processing everything and just getting everything on track.”

Griffen declined to talk about the incidents and how he’s gotten back into playing condition.

Coach Mike Zimmer said the team will evaluate Griffen at the end of the week before determining whether he’ll suit up against the Saints on Sunday night. Stephen Weatherly has started in Griffen’s place at right end for the past five games.

