MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension asks for the public’s help in finding missing 19-year-old Matthew Kiernan from Montrose.

He has not been seen or had any contact with family or friends since around noon on Tuesday, October 23.

Kiernan is 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing black shorts and a T-shirt with black shoes.

He drives a 2001 tan Chevrolet Suburban with Minnesota license plate BVA256.

If you think you have seen Kiernan or have information regarding his location, call the Wright County Sheriff’s Office at 763-682-7600 or dial 911.