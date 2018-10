MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Delta Air Lines says it’s going beyond straws and removing all single-use plastic items on flights and in Sky Clubs.

The airline says the eco-friendly move includes getting rid of stir sticks, wrappers and utensils.

The air carrier says it will replace plastic straws and stirrers with bamboo straws and stir sticks.

Fliers should see the changes starting in mid-2019.

Several other airlines have made similar decisions.