WATERLOO, IA - SEPTEMBER 27: Voting booths are set up for early voting at the Black Hawk County Courthouse on September 27, 2012 in Waterloo, Iowa. Early voting starts today in Iowa where in the 2008 election 36 percent of voters cast an early ballot. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) File photo of a polling place. (credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More than 372,000 absentee ballots have been requested in Minnesota for the 2018 midterms.

That outpaces numbers even during 2016’s presidential election between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

“Senator Paul Wellstone, who we remember today on the anniversary of his untimely death 16 years ago, said it clearly, ‘the only way to change is to vote,'” Secretary of State Steve Simon said in a press release. “There are 12 days left to vote in 2018. Join the hundreds of thousands of your fellow Minnesotans in honoring those who fought for our rights.”

Minnesotans can vote from home via “no-excuse absentee voting,” or they can visit their local county election office and do in-person absentee voting, which is commonly called “early voting.”

Simon said it is the mission of his office to make it as easy as possible for all eligible Minnesotans to vote.

He reported that, since 2014, Minnesota voters have been increasingly apt to vote from home and early, in person. Voting began Sept. 21 for the 2018 election.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 6.