Filed Under:Assault, Eden Valley, Meeker County

EDEN VALLEY, Minn. (WCCO) – Police say a 55-year-old man is being held in Meeker County Jail after allegedly assaulting his father Wednesday with a gun.

Timothy Scholtes, of Eden Valley, was arrested without incident and is being held pending a court appearance.

Police responded to a residence in the 34300 block of 617th Avenue in Eden Valley, where a man told deputies his adult son – later identified as Scholtes – took a gun away from him then threw him to the ground. According to the man, Scholtes allegedly put the gun to his neck and pulled the trigger before fleeing the scene. The man told police the gun jammed and did not fire. He received minor injuries during the altercation that did not require medical attention.

Scholtes was later arrested in Eden Valley.

