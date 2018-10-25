The Star Tribune Vacation & Travel Experience will have a Falafel Eating Contest and the winners will receive a trip to Israel! Register right at the show for a chance to be part of this exciting contest! While at the show meet with travel destinations from around the world and take part in fun activities including the ski simulator, All Canada Pavilion, Beer Dabbler Pavilion and more!

Event Date/Time: Saturday, November 10th and Sunday, November 11th at 1pm each day.

Location: Minneapolis Convention Center

https://startribunetravel.com/