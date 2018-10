MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Minnesota Lottery player won $1.8 million Wednesday after purchasing a Gopher 5 ticket at a Holiday store in Buffalo. The jackpot is the third highest in the game’s history.

Another lucky Minnesotan won $50,000 Wednesday after purchasing a Powerball ticket at a Holiday store in Hastings.

The Buffalo Holiday will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning Gopher 5 ticket.