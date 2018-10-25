MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It has become an icon in downtown St. Paul. Pazzaluna opened it’s doors across from the St. Paul Hotel in 1998. Some of those same employees still work there.

Patti Summers has polished silverware and wiped wine glasses in the same room for 20 years.

“Well, it doesn’t feel like 20 years,” Summers said. “I did grow up in St. Paul. This is very much like my home.”

She and five other employees were there on Pazzaluna’s very first day in business, and are still getting it done today.

Pazzaluna Urban Italian has become an iconic downtown St. Paul restaurant — a hot spot bringing together Wild fans headed to the Xcel Energy Center and the theater crowd off to the Ordway.

“I think 20 is a huge number. I think five and 10 are big numbers,” chef Lance Kapps, who oversees the kitchen for Pazzaluna’s owner Morrissey Hospitality, said. “It’s a big menu. I think the menu is geared for event nights, and it’s geared for special occasions.”

Looking back at an opening menu for some restaurants would be like getting in a culinary time machine. But at Pazzaluna, the fritto misto (fried calamari) is still the same today. So is the spinach ravioli, homemade noodles with a sugo pomodoro sauce.

The rissotino Milanese is still fantastic 20 years later: chicken, asparagus, and saffron. And who doesn’t like a giant shell molded out of Parmesan cheese?

“It’s amazing that some things stick on there,” Kapps said. “The classics are the classics in Italian food, and you don’t go too far from that.”

Kapps knows that good food alone doesn’t keep a restaurant buzzing for two decades. It’s people like Summers. And with its pastas, pizzas and homemade tiramisu, Pazzaluna hopes that it’s just getting started.

Pazzaluna

360 St Peter Street

St. Paul, MN 55102

651-223-7000