“Rose was surrendered because her owners were unable to care for her anymore. She originally belonged to a family member, and was used for hunting and breeding. She is skilled at tracking raccoons. She was always kept as an outdoor dog, but has adjusted well to indoor life with a fancy dog bed. Rose is a very sweet dog who gets along well with everyone she meets, and was friendly with many dogs she has met. ”

