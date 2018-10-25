MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Twins are bringing on Rocco Baldelli as the team’s new manager, the team announced Thursday morning.

The 37-year-old Baldelli comes from the Tampa Bay Rays where he had the position of major league field coordinator. The Rays went 90-72 in 2018.

This marks the first time the ballclub has gone outside their own organization to hire a manager since 1985, when they took on Ray Miller. It’s also the first managerial assignment for Baldelli.

The team will introduce Baldelli at a 3 p.m. press conference at Target Field.

Baldelli, a Rhode Island native, played seven seasons in the MLB for Tampa Bay and Boston.

The team’s previous manager, Paul Molitor, was fired in early October after the Twins finished with a disappointing 78-84 record.

Molitor was offered a position to stay in the organization in baseball operations, but according to at least one report, Molitor wants another shot at either managing or being on a coaching staff. It wouldn’t involve staying with the Twins.