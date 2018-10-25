MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The weekend before Halloween is always full of pumpkin carving, trick or treating and costume parties. But you can’t forget about the Anoka parade!

Halloween Capitol Of The World

It’s the weekend the Halloween Capital of the World waits for all year. Anoka will be celebrating 98 years of having the largest spooky parade in the state. Head to Main Street and 5th to catch the parade at 1 pm Saturday.

12th Annual Global Chili Cook-Off

The 12th annual Global Chili Cook-Off is this Saturday at the Midtown Global Market. For a $5 donation, sample 10 chili recipes prepared by vendors from around Midtown Global Market. Guests will then vote for their favorite to decide the 2018 Global Chili Cook-Off Champion.

101 Market In Otsego

Head to the 101 Market in Otsego for fall fun for the whole family. Enjoy a Corn Maze, Corn Pit, Duck Races, Petting Zoo, and a giant Pumpkin Bouncy House and more. This year’s corn maze is a tribute to first responders. The fun takes place Saturday and Sunday.

Trick or Treat in Downtown Shakopee

Finally, Trick or Treat in Downtown Shakopee! Parents and kids will have a safe place to “run a muck” and get some treats as well! Dress up your little ones and visit downtown from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday.