MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Distracted driving needlessly kills far too many people on Minnesota roadways each year. Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson wants lawmakers to get tougher on both first time and repeat offenders.

Swanson brought together family members of victims, police, business leaders and other advocates to announce these reforms.

She’s asking that Minnesota do what 17 other states already require: to only allow drivers the use of a hands-free device while driving.

In addition, she also wants to see penalties increased on first time offenders, from $50 to $175.

Finally, Swanson proposes mandatory license revocations for repeat distracted driving offenders.

“We need to change the culture around distracted driving and make it not be okay for people to do this. Drunken driving, which was once largely condoned, is now stigmatized. We should apply some of the successful drunken driving reform measures to distracted driving, which has become an epidemic on the roads,” Swanson said.

From 2013 to 2017, at least 275 people were killed on Minnesota roads by distracted drivers.

A government study reported that, at any given moment during daylight hours, about 481,000 are driving while holding a cell phone.