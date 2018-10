MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Fall colors are pretty much past peak across all of Minnesota.

That is, expect for a tiny area near Winona.

The Department of Natural Resources says that the only state park still at peak color is John A. Latsch State Park, which overlooks the Mississippi River in southeastern Minnesotan.

Weather conditions in the area are expected to be mostly cloudy this weekend, with highs in the mid-to-low 50s.