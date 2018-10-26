MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — They play goalie, and their teams both made the state tournaments. They also play at the same school and they are from the same family – they’re brother and sister.

“It’s really fun,” said Greta Forseth, a goalie for Holy Angels girls soccer.

Greta is a senior goalie on the girls team, and her brother, Peter, is a sophomore starter on the boys team.

“You see a smile on their face when they’re not on the field, but as a good goalkeeper has, they have a switch, and that switch turns on, and they are as competitive as can be,” said James See, Holy Angels boys soccer coach.

What you can’t help but see is that this brother and sister are not just bonded by soccer, they are bonded by the connection that they really do care deeply about each other.

“It’s 50/50,” Peter Forseth said. “We both try to help each other out, especially when one of us doesn’t have a very good game. We support each other.”

These siblings also speak the same sports language — unique to a unique position.

“Especially watching Peter when something does happen, I know what it feels like and I know what to say to him after a game,” Greta said.

Big sister understands what it means to develop, as a player and as a person.

“Probably the thing I have enjoyed most is watching her develop as a person and grow into a leader and somebody that is one of the best teammates on the team,” said Dave Marshak, Holy Angels girls soccer coach.

This week has been different because they know it will never be the same — to be in the same high school, playing the same position in the state tournament.

“It’s crazy,” Greta said. “It’s fun because it’s my senior year and I get to share an experience with my little brother.”

These two siblings will miss each other very much for all the right reasons.

“I definitely will miss her,” Peter said. “It will be much different without her.”