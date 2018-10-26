  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:8th Congressional District, Joe Radinovich, Pete Stauber

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The two candidates vying for northeastern Minnesota’s congressional district are sharing personal stories and trading jabs as the election draws near.

Democratic candidate Joe Radinovich and Republican hopeful Pete Stauber met Friday for a debate hosted by Minnesota Public Radio News. Once considered a Democratic lock, the 8th District is an alluring pickup opportunity for Republicans in an election expected to be bruising for President Donald Trump’s party.

Radinovich says the death of his mother during his teenage years and a rash of parking tickets as an adult have shown him adversity and made him more human.

Stauber, a retired police officer, recalls being shot in the head while off duty as he discusses gun laws. He says the nation’s background check system works but more states should require training.

