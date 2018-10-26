MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in Ramsey County say a man is being hospitalized after being shot outside his Little Canada home late Thursday evening.

According to the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred at around 11:15 p.m. at a home on the 3000 block of Rice Street.

There, the victim, a 69-year-old man, was shot outside his home. He suffered superficial injuries and is being treated.

Police say the lone suspect fled the area on foot.

2/1 – A lone suspect fled the area on foot. Suspect described as black male, 5'7" tall, skinny build, wearing ski mask, dark clothes, skinny jeans. — Ramsey Sheriff (MN) (@RamseySheriff) October 26, 2018

Deputies and K-9 units responded and the scene was being processed Thursday evening.