(credit: CBS)
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in Ramsey County say a man is being hospitalized after being shot outside his Little Canada home late Thursday evening.
According to the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred at around 11:15 p.m. at a home on the 3000 block of Rice Street.
There, the victim, a 69-year-old man, was shot outside his home. He suffered superficial injuries and is being treated.
Police say the lone suspect fled the area on foot.
Deputies and K-9 units responded and the scene was being processed Thursday evening.