MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A northern Minnesota woman is searching for answers after she woke up Thursday to find a beloved young horse shot dead.

Chelsey Kay posted graphic images of the dead filly on Facebook, saying the animal was killed sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning near County Road 91 in Lake George, which is about 100 miles northeast of Moorhead.

“Absolutely disgusted and sick right now,” Kay wrote in a post that’s been shared more than 2,000 times, adding that a reward is being offered for any information leading to an arrest.

Kay says that deputies from the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the horse had been shot. She is urging anyone with information on the shooting to call the sheriff’s office.

“If anyone knows anything or saw anything at all, I beg of you to let me know or the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Department ASAP,” she wrote.

WCCO-TV reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information. The call was not immediately returned.