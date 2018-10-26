  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMWCCO Mid-Morning
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:National Drug Takeback Day, Prescription Drugs

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In the last five years, Minnesota has collected nearly 100,000 pounds of prescription drugs through take back events.

The goal is to offer people a safe way to dispose of unused, un-needed, and expired prescription drugs, possibly preventing opioid abuse.

Saturday is National Drug Takeback Day.

Take back events run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 80 locations across the state.

To learn more about the DEA’s Drug Take Back program or to find a collection site near you, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.