MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In the last five years, Minnesota has collected nearly 100,000 pounds of prescription drugs through take back events.

The goal is to offer people a safe way to dispose of unused, un-needed, and expired prescription drugs, possibly preventing opioid abuse.

Saturday is National Drug Takeback Day.

Take back events run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 80 locations across the state.

To learn more about the DEA’s Drug Take Back program or to find a collection site near you, click here.