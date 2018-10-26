ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – A Twin Cities nonprofit that recycles electronics at a low cost and gives people who’ve served time in prison a chance to get back on their feet is expanding.

Tech Dump says it plans to expand to St. Paul’s Midway neighborhood. The company plans to open a new 90,000-square-foot facility off Vandalia Street early next year.

The nonprofit recycles electronics for a low cost and in an environmentally friendly way.

According to CEO Amanda LeGrange, 80 percent of their trainees have faced incarceration and 75 percent have had a history of homelessness.

“We’re aren’t here to swoop in and save the day, each person has an opportunity to work and to work hard,” she said.

Donny, who works at Tech Dump as a warehouse coordinator, says the company gives him an opportunity to show his worth.

“It gave me a platform, gave me a stage to showcase skills I didn’t know I had,” he said.

Tech Dump processes about 4 to 5 million pounds of electronics a year. The company currently has 48 fulltime employees.

LeGrande says their biggest competitor is in-action, that people just collect the stuff and it’s not a high enough priority to throw out.

Some of the free items that Tech Dump recycles are laptops, iPads, tablets, cell phones, batteries and TV that are 19-inches or bigger.

Items with recycling fees are VCRs, DVD players, microwaves, and cable boxes.