MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A funeral was held Saturday for a slain Wisconsin couple while their 13-year-old daughter remains missing.

James and Denise Closs were found shot to death in their home in Barron, Wisconsin, almost two weeks ago. An inaudible 911 call was made from inside the home before police arrived.

Their 13-year-old daughter, Jayme, has been missing since Oct. 15 – the night her parents were killed.

Church bells rang as family, friends and even strangers came to pay their respects.

“It was very warm, but it was very sad because of the tragedy,” said Missy Ruffin, who worked with James and Denise. “But I told my husband I just hope they’re at peace 7 seconds.”

Denise and James Closs both worked at the Jennie-O turkey plant in Barron.

“They’re normal people,” Ruffin said. “They don’t bother nobody. They go to work, they go home — they’re about their family.”

Their obituary shows the couple is survived by their daughter, Jayme.

“There’s not one person in there that doesn’t believe Jamie is going to come home, and we’re gonna find her and bring her home,” Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said.

Sheriff Fitzgerald paid his respects to the Closs family Saturday, and he also helped provide security outside St. Peter Catholic Church.

“I can’t imagine what the family is going through on a day like today, laying two to rest and still one out there missing,” Fitzgerald said.

So far, 1,900 tips have come in regarding Jayme with no leads.

The reward is now up to $50,000 for information that leads to bringing her home.

“We are active still 24/7,” Fitzgerald said. “Through the weekend, we’ll be 24/7 and we have people all over the county and all over western Wisconsin right now following up on tips.”

The burial for Denise and James Closs will be held at a later date.

If you would like to donate to the family, an account called “The Closs Family Benefit” has been set up at Sterling Bank.