MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas (JCRC) has issued a statement about Saturday’s mass shooting at a synagogue in Pennsylvania.

“We are deeply saddened by this unthinkable act of violence and we send our condolences to the families of the victims and the entire Pittsburgh community,” said Steve Hunegs. “Attacking people at prayer is a particularly heinous act.”

Eleven people were killed and a number of others injured following a shooting at Pittsburgh’s The Tree of Life Synagogue.

The suspect, 46-year-old Robert Bowers, was arrested at the scene and it’s believed he acted alone.

Bowers reportedly made anti-Semitic comments during the shooting and is known to express like-minded messages on his social media accounts.

Mayor of St. Louis Park Jake Spano also issued a statement on his Facebook account, saying police are taking extra precautions to ensure Minnesotans are safe from potential threats.