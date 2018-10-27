MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a Sun Country pilot from Minnetonka was arrested Friday in Fort Myers, Florida, after a loaded pistol was found in his suitcase, according to a police report.

As stated in the report, the TSA supervisor on duty told police an x-ray operator found what appeared to be a firearm in the suitcase of a passenger. The Sun Country pilot allegedly confirmed the suitcase belonged to him. Police say the suitcase was searched, and .380 pistol loaded with six rounds was inside the bag.

The pilot could face one count of unlicensed carrying of a concealed firearm. Though the pilot has a permit to carry in Minnesota, Florida does not recognize a carry permit from the state.

Sun Country Airlines confirmed the pilot works for the company and issued a statement regarding the arrest and the flight delay that accompanied the incident.

“We’re aware of the situation involving one of our pilots at the Fort Myers Airport and have been in contact with local law enforcement. We extend our full apologies to all of the passengers inconvenienced in their travels,” a Sun Country spokesperson said. “Taking care of our customers is always our primary concern, and we provided our passengers with hotels, meal vouchers and a $200 flight credit. In the interest of respecting the privacy and preserving the trust of all our employees, we do not comment or confirm details related to individual employee conduct or work performance.”