Try the recipe below.

Pumpkin No Bake Brulee With Espresso Graham Cracker Crust

Crust:

9.5 oz graham cracker crumbs

5.5 oz room temperature butter

1 oz all-purpose flour

2 oz granulated sugar

1 oz instant coffee grounds

Pumpkin Brulee:

1000 g heavy cream

240 g egg yolk

180 g sugar

18 g gelatin

3 cups pumpkin puree

2 tsp pumpkin spice

Method:

Crust:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

2. Put all crust ingredients in a mixer with a paddle attachment, and mix just until little dough balls begin to form.

3. Push crumbs in the bottom of greased pan.

4. Cook until brown, about 12 to 15 minutes.

5. Once out of the oven, let cool completely.

Brule:

1. In a pot, bring cream to a boil.

2. Once cream has come to a boil, mix the yolks and sugar in a separate bowl and poor ¾ of the cream over the yolk and sugar mixture. Bring the eggs to temper, and once all is mixed together, bring the remaining cream back to a boil and poor the yolk mixture back in the pot.

3. Constantly stir the yolks until they coat the back of a spoon.

4. Remove from stove and add bloomed gelatin.

5. Poor the hot mixture into a bowl and add the pumpkin puree and pumpkin spice.

6. Strain the brulee and pour over cold crust. Refrigerate for at least 5 hours or until it has set completely.