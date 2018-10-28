MEADOWLANDS TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) – A 38-year-old man was killed when the ATV he was driving Sunday hit a deer in Meadowlands Township.

The man, who was the only person involved, was thrown from the ATV after striking the deer. The crash occurred just before 8 a.m. on a trail near the 7200 block of Highway 47.

The driver was transported from the scene, but medical personnel pronounced him dead shortly after.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver’s identity has not been released, pending family notification.