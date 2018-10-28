MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people were killed after a rollover car crash in Polk County Saturday night.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the two-door Jaguar was traveling eastbound on Highway 8 when it crossed into westbound lanes, struck a ditch and became airborne before crashing into trees and eventually coming to a rest on its roof.

The male driver and female passenger were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims’ names have not been released pending notification of their families.