MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound after an alleged domestic abuse situation Saturday evening.

Officers say they responded to a report of a domestic abuse incident at a home on the 5100 block of Colfax Avenue North around 8:40 p.m. When they arrived, they realized a gun was potentially involved.

Authorities evacuated everyone out of the home, with the exception of one man, who was eventually removed after crisis negotiators and Minneapolis Police Department SWAT made contact with him.

He was brought to North Memorial Health Hospital for a gunshot wound he had suffered before police arrived.

The incident is still under investigation.