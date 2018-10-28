NORTHFIELD, Minn. (WCCO) – Police say they are searching for a suspect who allegedly approached a teller at Premier Bank in Northfield on Saturday, displayed a semi-automatic handgun, and demanded money.

According to authorities, the suspect entered the bank on 5th Street East at 11:30 a.m. and exited the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous. Northfield police are asking for information on the identity of the suspect or any other information regarding the incident.

Contact the Northfield Police Department at 507-645-4477 or the FBI at 763-569-8000.