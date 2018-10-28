LAKEVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in Lakeville are investigating after several homemade fliers bearing a swastika symbol and inflammatory language were found in the parking lot of a local business.

The Lakeville Police Department told WCCO the fliers were distributed without the permission of the business.

“These hateful messages do not represent the community values of Lakeville residents or our business community and will not be tolerated,” the statement read.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the fliers to contact the police department at 952-985-2800.

Police say any tips should be phoned in directly to that number, as the department’s social channels are not constantly monitored.